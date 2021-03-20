NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman who was scammed out of $1,000 after trying to buy puppies online but was later gifted a puppy when problem solver reporter Caresse Jackman stepped in, has received yet another gift from a helpful stranger.

Deborah McCahon spoke to News4 back in January when she was scammed by a couple pretending to be Yorkie breeders.

Just one month later, McCahon was gifted seven-week-old Ty, a miniature dachshund, by a breeder. Ty is blind in one eye and needed a home.

After our story aired, we had people pouring in our email asking to help and one of them was Susan Wright.

Wright said she learned about the situation and reached out to people trying to get her a new puppy before Ty came along. However, she still felt the need to give back to McCahon for what she went through, so she decided to give her back all the money she lost.

"The story itself, she was literally almost crying when you were doing the reporting and it really tugged on my heart... I went over yesterday and gave her $1,000 and just wrote a little note in there about how sorry I felt that she was a part of this scam and that hopefully this brought back a little faith in the community. There are actually good people out there," Wright, the owner of UBreakIFix, said.

The two other people that helped are Jessica and Russell Frankenberry, who are breeders.