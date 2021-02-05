NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville residents step in to buy woman new puppy after she is scammed out $1,000 last month when trying to buy puppies.

When News 4 first spoke with Deborah McCahon in January, she was broken and in tears.

“I feel really stupid. And there’s nothing I can do about it,” McCahon said.

But today, her eyes are filled with joy, and her hands are full, holding a brand-new friend.

“He’s just trying to chew on my finger,” McCahon said.

McCahon tried buying two Yorkies online, only to get the runaround.

“They took all my money, and so for two days, I cried,” McCahon said.

When she contacted News 4, we discovered the ads McCahon saw online were posted all across North America. More than likely, she was a victim of a puppy scam. When our story aired, Jessica and Russell Frankenberry were heartbroken.

“We had this one. He was special needs,” Russell Frankenberry said.

Seven-week-old Ty, a miniature dachshund, is blind in one eye and needed a home.

“Our plan was to keep him. I was watching Channel 4 in the morning, and I saw her story, and it just made me a little upset. That somebody had taken her money and not gave her, her a dog. So, I said, well, we can give him to her. It’d be a good home for him,” Frankenberry said.

After a few days, Ty is now in McCahon’s arms.

‘We didn’t do this to get on the news. We didn’t do it for credit anywhere. We did it to make her happy and provide the puppy a good home,” Frankenberry said.

McCahon couldn’t be happier. She’s now looking forward to a beautiful relationship with her new pup.

“It made me believe in humanity again,” McCahon said.