NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Tennesseans told News 4 that they still haven’t received their stimulus check and they don’t recognize the account information on the IRS website.
Last week, the IRS began rolling out the second round of Economic Impact Payments or Stimulus Checks. It's part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 for millions of Americans who received the first round of payments.
While many stated they've received up to $600 in their bank accounts, several News 4 viewers are having trouble getting their stimulus payments. Consumer emails sent to News4 Nashville state they noticed a different account number when they checked their stimulus payment status.
According to the IRS, Eligible individuals will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1,200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.
Other viewers complained that it was an issue for those who specifically used H&R Block.
News 4 reached out to H&R Block and received the following statement:
"H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans, and today we immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard®. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help and may be able to provide additional information on Twitter at @HRBlockAnswers and at 800-HRBLOCK, 5 a.m. to midnight, CST. Additional information and a stimulus payment calculator are also available at hrblock.com/stimulus," Angela Davied with H&R Block Vice President, Corporate Communications said.
News4 also reached out to the IRS, who released a statement. To read their full statement, click here.
Because of the speed of the round of payments coming out, the IRS says some payments were possibly sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active.
They also added that if you had not received your full payment by the time you filed your 2020 tax return, you may claim the recovery rebate credit on your tax return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.