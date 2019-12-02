NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man with handicap sticker was ticketed for parking at a meter despite the city saying those with handicap stickers and placards have free metered parking.
Jesse Riggs, who is 72, cannot walk far. His doctor ordered him to get a handicap sticker six years ago. According to Metro’s website, Riggs and others with handicap stickers and placards are allowed free metered parking.
On Nov. 6, Riggs parked on State Street between 19th and 20thavenues.
“I parked on the street, so I just walk straight through the door,” Riggs said.
He came out and noticed a ticket on his car. Riggs said he immediately called someone at the Traffic Violations Bureau.
“All the lady said was ‘it’s the officer’s discretion to write the ticket.’ I said “How is that officer’s discretion, it’s a handicap tag. I shouldn’t have to pay a dime,’” Riggs said.
He shouldn’t have to pay. According to state law, no state agency, city or town should ask someone to pay for metered parking if a disabled person or passenger has a placard or sticker on their car.
News4 reached out to the city’s Traffic Violations Bureau. A spokesperson said if Riggs brings a picture of his tage to court, they could likely dismiss it and he won’t have to pay.
Riggs wants the officer who wrote the ticket held accountable and feels they need more training.
“They should actually look at a license tag before they write a ticket, and if they don’t know what a handicap sticker is, they need to go to the county clerks office who issues them and find out what these stickers are for,” Riggs said.
