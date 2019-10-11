NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Pull up to the outside of this home on Holt Run Court in Nashville and it looks like an ordinary house.
But step a little bit closer and you’ll see a phone book on the front porch with worn out pages. A sign, saying the home is unfit for humans.
Inside, you’ll see dusty floors and a messed up roof.
“I don’t like living next to it,” Malcolm Crawford said.
Crawford says his neighbor has not lived there for three years. It’s gotten to the point now where Crawford says he can smell mold on a windy day.
“From the outside, it would be okay, but most of it is brick. But on the inside, when I saw it flooded, there’s probably 5 or 6 inches of water on the ground floor. The ceiling on the second floor had fallen into the ground floor,” Crawford said.
Metro Code Enforcement confirmed with News4 that the homeowner is working in Hawaii. We reached out to the homeowner several times over the phone but she did not pick up.
“In this case, the house doesn’t appear to be abandoned, it’s just unoccupied. And there’s no law that says a home has to be occupied. But, if they were to move back in or if someone were to go in there, they would have to make sure the drywall and everything was up to code so that it would be safe for human habitation,” says Sean Braisted, PIO with Metro Codes Department.
Braisted says since the outside of the home is in good condition and property taxes are currently being paid, there is no reason for it to be boarded up or demolished.
“If anyone sees a property that is dilapidated, or in disrepair, what you can do is you can log on to the Hub. It’s hub.nashville.gov or you can download an app on your phone-- and you can report it, whether it’s high grass and weeds, whether it’s external housing that’s dilapidated, junk or trash or debris inside the yard. All those are violations and whether someone lives there or not, the property owner is responsible for those issues,” said Braisted.
If you are a homeowner that is away for a long period of time, Metro Codes says it’s important that you maintain your property. Keep it in good standards. Have someone mow your lawn and check in on it from time to time.
If that is not happening, Braisted says call 311 to report a violation.
Metro Codes will come out to investigate the property within one to three days.
If they feel that there is a violation, resolving it is usually a lengthy process. Braisted says they give homeowners an opportunity to get the work and repairs done.
