NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers looking for a way around a busy intersection are using one business owner’s parking lot as a short cut, and she’s tired of it.
“Stop doing it! It’s against the law,” Robin Stromatt said.
Stromatt owns Cakepop Heaven. The business sits on the corner of Harding Pike and Kenner Avenue near Belle Meade and West Nashville.
“We are a little over a year old. We specialize in Cakepops,” Stromatt said of the confections and coffee spot. While it’s a nice and warm atmosphere inside, outside the roads are hectic.
Stromatt says drivers use her lot as an unwanted detour. “Usually they’re probably doing about 25 to 30 miles per hour, just cutting through to get to where they want to be,” Stromatt said.
To put drivers to the test, News 4 observed Strmatt’s parking lot using our camera and Drone 4 Thursday and Friday. We saw several drivers illegally turning into her lot.
Section 12.16.210 of the Nashville/Davidson section of the Tennessee Code of Ordinances states “The driver or operator of any vehicle shall not drive upon or through any private property or upon or through any driveway not a part of the street or roadway for the purpose of avoiding obedience to any traffic regulation or ordinance of the metropolitan government.”
The penalty is a $50 fine. That does not include potential penalties if you are caught speeding. “Please people, don’t do that. Wait for the light. Turn right. You’re not in that big of a hurry to take a chance of running over a small child or an adult,” Stromatt said.
If you’re a business owner in Stromatt’s situation, you do have a few options:
Private business owners can also try to block on of the entrances. However, check with the Public Works Department to make sure there you are not violating a safety requirement.
News4's Call 4 Action is here to help you find solutions.
CLICK HERE to submit a complaint to Call 4 Action
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.