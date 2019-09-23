NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 has learned that over 200 Metro employees did not receive pay checks last week.
News4 reported Friday that some city employees did not receive their overtime or Labor Day pay.
A viewer contacted our Call 4 Action newsroom Friday about workers in the city’s fire department not getting their paychecks properly.
News4 has learned that some Metro Nashville Public Schools employees were also affected.
School district spokesperson Dawn Rutledge provided News4 with a statement.
“With 11,000 employees, unfortunately, just over 200 were impacted by the payroll discrepancy and did not receive checks. We worked with Metro government payroll to have interim checks run the past Friday afternoon. Those checks were picked up and personally delivered on this past Friday, Sept. 20 with any remaining checks being delivered today, Monday, Sept. 23. This includes the recruitment and retention bonuses for Schools of Innovation staff, which make up the majority of the payroll discrepancies.”
Metro Nasvhille switched to a new payroll system this month.
The new paycheck software Metro is now using was implemented on Sept. 2.
Rutledge said the school system anticipated that with the new system with a switch this large that there might be some unanticipated issues.
News4 reached out to the payroll department for comment, but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.