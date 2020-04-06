NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Human Services launched its emergency cash assistance program over a week ago.
Already it is seeing a large number of Tennesseans reaching out for help.
“We’ve had more than 30,000 individuals apply for our emergency cash assistance program,” DHS spokesman Sky Arnold said.
Families can apply for up to two months of emergency cash assistance if they were employed as of March 11 and they’ve lost their jobs or at least 50% of their earned incomes due to the pandemic.
“What we’re asking from applicants is their patience. If you apply and are approved, our goal is to have the card mailed to you within 10 to 15 days,” Arnold said.
You can check the status of your emergency cash assistance application by calling 833-496-0661.
