NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several people, who filed their returns last year by paper, have reached out to News 4 saying that they have not received their refund or their stimulus check.
If you think you're the only one still waiting on a tax refund or stimulus check, you're not alone.
After watching News4's story last week about a Midstate woman having trouble getting her refund issues resolved, Jennifer Judkins from Bellevue contacted our News4 Call 4 Action team.
"My mother and my daughter were sitting there when it started coming on--and before they saw the lady--she looked at my daughter and she said, 'Is this your mom's story? Did she call Channel 4?" Judkins said.
Judkins said she's still waiting on a call from Uncle Sam about why her tax refund still hasn't been processed after waiting a year.
"Which tells me that there's a lot of people out there, they've got to having this same issue," Judkins said.
A Middle Tennessee woman said she's been dealing with a tax nightmare as she's been waiting for over a year to get her tax issues resolved.
Like Jerri Evans, Judkins hasn't received her refund or stimulus check. She said her problem started when she filed her 2018 taxes electronically in 2019.
"They sent me a letter saying that I had to verify my identity--so, I sent everything in that they told me to send in. I did the full process they told me to do," Judkins said.
Even after that, she said the IRS still hasn't processed her information.
"So as of now, I can't. I haven't gotten a return for last year, and I won't get one for this year. They'll reject last year and this year until that 2018 issue is resolved," Judkins said.
News 4 has heard from several people on social media in the same boat. Because of that, we contacted the IRS again.
But Judkins says she's waited and communicated everything with the IRS, and nothing's changed. She wants her money.
"There's got to be a better way to communicate with them. Because we're just sitting here, there's nothing we can do," Judkins said.
