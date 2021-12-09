NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More customers are coming forward to News4 Investigates, saying they were arrested and jailed, accused of stealing vehicles they rented.
Close to 200 people across the nation are accusing Hertz of “falsely implicating customers in car thefts.” One of those claimants is Cristel Hibbs, who lives in Franklin. She said they experienced this
“It has torn my life up!” Hibbs said.
It was January 2020. At the time, Hibbs was living in New Jersey and rented a vehicle from the Philadelphia Airport Hertz/Thrifty location. She extended the rental in February 2020.
When COVID hit in March, New Jersey and the nation were on lockdown.
“Returning the vehicle was not an option because that would mean I would have to go out of the state in order to return it,” Hibbs said.
Hibbs said she called Hertz, asking for another extension.
“Finally found out, ‘Well, our systems don’t connect. So you just have to go back to Philadelphia, which was 45 minutes away from me in order to get an extension,” Hibbs said.
Something Hibbs said she couldn’t do because of the lockdown. Not long after this, Hibbs says police showed up at her doorstep.
“The other police officer handcuffed me, and I said ‘Why am I being arrested,’ and he said, ‘Cause you’re in possession of a stolen vehicle,’ and I was barefoot. It was raining. Because I was handcuffed, my daughter had to put my shoes on me,” Hibbs said.
Hibbs is one of nearly 200 customers filing a class-action lawsuit against Hertz for “Hertz falsely implicating customers in car thefts.”
“They have to be held accountable. They should’ve changed their practices a long time ago,” Attorney Franics Alexander Malofiy said.
Malofiy said he’s now heard from nearly 200 people. Right now, Malofiy and his clients are asking for around $530,000,000 in damages based on days in prison, days of prosecution, reputation damage, expungement and credit repair.
“Hertz can’t find their cars. They can’t fix their broken computer systems. They cannot address their standard operating procedures they should follow and they’re breaking other ones. And it’s leading to a horrible result where droves of people are coming forward because they’re being falsely arrested, jailed or prosecuted by Hertz. And it needs to stop,” Malofiy said.
News4 asked Hertz for a response to our story, they told us they are unable to comment on individual cases that are part of the active litigation, but gave us the same statement they issued before, saying:
Hibbs ended up getting her case dismissed, but not before losing her place, being separated from her daughter, and moving to Tennessee to get help from family. She just hopes the lawsuit helps take away some of the emotional turmoil that still keeps her up at night, one that she knows will stay with her and her daughter forever.
“It was just a really tough time, and I’m just praying and hoping I can just close this chapter and move forward,” Hibbsa said.
