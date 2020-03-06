NASHVILLE, TN.- The daunting task fo picking up the pieces of your home is enough stress.
It’s why Brian Vehslage, Mobile Response Specialist with Hartford Insurance wants to get the word out about what not to do so that you are getting all the help you deserve.
For one, don’t hesitate to file your insurance claim.
“The quicker we can get a claim filed, the quicker we get you to recovery. As time goes on, .the contractors in the area are going to be much harder to get. And it’s best to document the damage as quickly as possible,” Vehslage said.
If you’ve already started cleaning up debris, don’t wait to snap photos.
“You want to clean up and make any temporary repairs that are needed to prevent any other damage...but again, you want to get that claim filed. You wanna take as many photos as you can and document the damage and really just get everything going,” Vehslage said.
Don’t worry about not having your policy information. Insurance companies understand that you’ve been through alot.
“Even if you don’t have your policy with you or your insurance card --not a problem, we could get a claim on file, we’ll figure all that out later on,” Vehslage said.
Vehslage added that there could be contractors and public adjusters rushing to you in the field. If they do, don’t feel pressured into signing anything on the spot.
“Cause some of the fine print in those contracts, they could be fraud contractors and you could essentially be signing away all of your benefits,” Vehslage said.
Finally, if you’ve been to the store or purchased anything after the storm, don’t throw away your receipts.
“Because additional expenses are potentially covered under the policy--so some toiletries from Target or Walmart, some additional food expense. Additional gas that could potentially be covered. So save every receipt you have and work with that adjuster and potentially get that covered,” Vehslage said.
Those actions could help you in the long run as you rebuild.
Harford Officials say they have a variety of ways that customers can file a claim:
- Call The Hartford at 800-243-5850. They have adjusters available 24/7 to assist you with reporting your claim.
- Call your insurance agent to report a claim.
- Report a claim online – go to TheHartford.com and click on the Claims tab.
- Come down to the mobile response unit, which is located at the Centennial Sportsplex.
Several other insurance mobile command units are also available every day at the Sportsplex to help tornado victims file their insurance claim.
