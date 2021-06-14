COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A mid-state homeowner says he is $20,000 in the hole after he said he paid a builder, who did not finish the job.

One building is where Gert Langer listed as his business on his website. Another abandoned building was listed as his business on the state's website.

For four months, News 4 Investigates kept looking for him because of what happened to George Superack. He has not seen a dime of his $18,000.00 that he says he paid Gert Langer, owner of Quality Built Remodeling.

The same goes for Jason and Tara Ford. They said they paid him $1,500.00 for a job that was never completed.

"I had this sinking feeling in my gut that all of my money was gone and we'll never see it again," Ford said.

They both said they gave a combined $21,500 to Gert Langer to fix and repair parts of their home and outdoors. Both said those jobs were never completed.

"This is the first I've ever hired a contractor and this is what we're going through," Superack said. "We found out that he was not a licensed contractor."

Superack successfully sued him, and Langer was ordered to pay him back $21,000. But there was just one problem, with the first check Langer wrote to Superack, it bounced. As for the Fords, they never saw a dime of what they say they lost. They all want Langer held responsible.

So, at last, News 4 Investigates tracked him down at the Maury County Courthouse, where he was in court for answering for the worthless check charge. News 4 asked if Langer could understand the frustration his client are going through.

"Oh sure, I understand, but like I said, it's not on purpose," Langer told News 4's, Caresse Jackman.

Langer claims health issues, hard times, and the pandemic put his business into a tailspin.

"I apologize for what happened, and I promise that it was never a bad intention to do this," Langer said.

News 4 asked Langer, Can he pay them back?

"If I did not want to pay, I wouldn't be here. I would, you know, be on the run," Langer said.

But Superack does not accept his apology.

"No, I'll accept the $20,000.00 he owes me.

Langer had to appear in court for a worthless check charge worth $1,000. He has since paid Superack back $1,000.00, but he still owes him $20,000. As for the Fords, they eventually had new repairs completed on their home.