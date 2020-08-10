NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No matter the time of the year, the Metropolitan Action Commission strives to uplift the community during rough times, especially now during the pandemic.
Executive Director Dr. Cynthia Croom said upward mobility is its main goal at the facility, helping people pay their mortgage, rent and utility bills.
With COVID-19 causing an economic crisis, Croom said she’s seen an increase in people reaching out for help.
“From October until around July, we saw over 9,000 individuals who needed out assistance with a variety of things, including rent, mortgage and utilities,” Croom said.
It’s why the Metro Action Commission, along with the Mayor’s office, Goodwill Industries and several other organizations are teaming to host virtual job fairs.
“The reality of it is that for many people, getting into the workforce has been very difficult,” Croom said. “Many employers aren’t hiring, or people don’t have access to how do I get to this employer.”
They’re trying to connect the workforce and employers.
“People are still desiring to go to work, but they just don’t have a way to interface with employers in the same way, and the same way was true on the employer’s side,” Croom said.
More than anything, Croom wants to encourage people feeling discouraged now not to give up.
“We’re here for you. Let us be that extra person in your corner to help you through this season,” she said.
Croom said they are planning future virtual fairs. She’s encouraging both employers and people looking for help to contact them.
Employers should call 615-862-8860, ext. 77411. Residents seeking assistance should call 615-862-8860 or visit the website.
