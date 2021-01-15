NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With her grandbaby helping her learn how to Zoom, you can tell Margaret Thomas loves her family. A family, personally impacted by the pandemic.

“I just lost a nephew three months ago. And he’s was 62,” Thomas said.

Thomas is 79. It’s why she’s trying so hard to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but like many, she can’t get through.

“We’ve put in appointments for different places like Lentz Health Department and haven't heard a word, so it's three weeks going now four weeks,” Thomas said.

It’s a problem many of her friends are having too, and she doesn’t understand why the vaccine isn’t being distributed faster, to people 65 and older.

“There’s no pharmacy. I’ve checked with Walgreens. CVS. No they don’t have them,” Thomas said.

She also wants to know why the city and state have not considered distributing the vaccine in places like Nissan Stadium.

“Just don’t keep prolonging it like this. And really can’t give an answer as to why you can’t get in at one of the centers here in Nashville,” Thomas said.

News 4 Nashville took Thomas’s concerns to Metro Health. Spokesperson Brian Todd issued the following statement:

“The Metro Public Health Department began offering the vaccine this past Saturday to those in Phase 1a2 (dental offices, physician offices, funeral homes…) and the 75+ population in Davidson County. Up until then it was only being offered to 1a1 (hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders…) We received 4,800 doses last Thursday and for the first time opened those slots for residents 75+. We shared the info on our website and the phone number with media, social media, metro council members among others and by Friday, all of the slots were filled. Anyone in the 75+ age group that calls the 862-7777 hotline or accesses the website to register have the opportunity to place their names on a waitlist. We are not offering to place anyone else (i.e., 65+) on the waitlist. Our intent has and continues to be offering the vaccine in a safe environment, especially among those 75+ , based on the amount of vaccine we have on hand. We do NOT want to have seniors lining up in the cold weather for hours with no appointment only to be turned away. Another factor in giving the vaccine is everyone who receives the COVID shot must wait onsite for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction. Thanks to HCA’s help, their nurses provided the initial doses to 1st responders and very efficiently did so inside one of the HCA facilities that had ample parking for fire vehicles. They will offer the second doses in the same manner.”

Metro Health also wants the rumor to stop that people are paying to get the vaccine early. They tell News 4 that is not true.