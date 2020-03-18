NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For those with weak immune systems and chronic illnesses, medical experts say it’s not safe for you to go outside.
But what about those who need treatment to survive?
For many kidney dialysis patients, if they’re receiving treatment from a dialysis clinic, oftentimes they have to go three times a week. It’s a matter of life and death.
Medical officials at MeHarry Medical College tell News 4 if you are on dialysis you should not miss your treatments.
The National Kidney Foundation says contact your clinic if you feel sick or have any concerns. Have someone healthy go out and purchase items from the store for you. Remember to prepare by stocking up 2 to 3 weeks worth of healthy, kidney friendly goods, fresh water and medicines.
The National Kidney Foundation also added that Dialysis centers were provided with guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with what protocols to take to help keep patients and workers safe.
Dr. Heather O’Hara Rand with MeHarry Medical College says it’s important people listen to the experts and take precautions.
“Unfortunately without dialysis that can lend itself to also demise as well. If there are things that they have going on that don’t really require in-person medical care, they should be calling their doctor, trying to get things done over the phone or with some places having tele-medicine actually set up. They should be using tele-medicine,” Dr. O’Hara-Rand said.
When it comes to stocking up on food, remember to have foods with low-salt and low potassium.
