You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Master P, LaunchTN help entrepreneurs, startups thrive in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read

A Nashville based organization is trying to make the music city lead the nation in startup businesses and they’re doing so with a very famous face helping to lead the charge. News 4’s Caresse Jackman spoke exclusively with rapper and media mogul Master P about how he’s collaborating with Nas…

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many know Percy “Master P” Miller from his hit songs with No Limit Records, but he’s also a father, successful businessman and investor.

Another thing about Master P, he adores Nashville.

“Tennessee is my second home now, and it’s been nothing but lover here, and I definitely wanna do my part,” Master P said.

He’s doing his part by teaming up with LaunchTN. They’re hosting an event to inspire and educate Nashville business owners from all walks of life.

“What we’re bringing entrepreneurs together and I feel like this is the way we build economic empowerment,” Master P said.

Master P added that it’s so important to have something like this right now, especially during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown us that life goes up and down,” Master P said. “You might lose that job, the, ‘What are you going to do? What do you have to fall back on?’ If you have a small business or something, now you can take the revenue out of that, maybe you can survive even longer.”

“Tennessee has something to say in regards to entrepreneurship, just like Silicon Valley or any other place, and so we’re excited to lead that conversation,” Ashley Currey said. “Being able to be a part of a larger conversation, where we’re bringing in investors, we’re bringing in seasoned entrepreneurs that have scaled businesses, that have existed from businesses so that everyone can be in the room so that you can lean and that connections can be made, all of those things can be discussed and you’re also hearing from someone that has scaled and done this several times over to really walk away with.”

It’s something Master P said he’s proud to be a part of in order to help Tennesseans thrive.

As for those who are still afraid to take that leap, Master P offers this advice.

“It’s like playing baseball. You never gonna hit a home run if you don’t take that swing, so get in there and try. Don’t be afraid to fail,” Master P said.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.