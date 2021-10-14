Master P, LaunchTN help entrepreneurs, startups thrive in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many know Percy “Master P” Miller from his hit songs with No Limit Records, but he’s also a father, successful businessman and investor.
Another thing about Master P, he adores Nashville.
“Tennessee is my second home now, and it’s been nothing but lover here, and I definitely wanna do my part,” Master P said.
He’s doing his part by teaming up with LaunchTN. They’re hosting an event to inspire and educate Nashville business owners from all walks of life.
“What we’re bringing entrepreneurs together and I feel like this is the way we build economic empowerment,” Master P said.
Master P added that it’s so important to have something like this right now, especially during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has shown us that life goes up and down,” Master P said. “You might lose that job, the, ‘What are you going to do? What do you have to fall back on?’ If you have a small business or something, now you can take the revenue out of that, maybe you can survive even longer.”
“Tennessee has something to say in regards to entrepreneurship, just like Silicon Valley or any other place, and so we’re excited to lead that conversation,” Ashley Currey said. “Being able to be a part of a larger conversation, where we’re bringing in investors, we’re bringing in seasoned entrepreneurs that have scaled businesses, that have existed from businesses so that everyone can be in the room so that you can lean and that connections can be made, all of those things can be discussed and you’re also hearing from someone that has scaled and done this several times over to really walk away with.”
A few clips from my Only On 4 conversation with Percy "Master P" Miller. @MasterPMiller spoke about how much he loves Tennessee, his push to help business owners and why it's so important to do so right now. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/yGNupBZh7K— Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 14, 2021
It’s something Master P said he’s proud to be a part of in order to help Tennesseans thrive.
As for those who are still afraid to take that leap, Master P offers this advice.
“It’s like playing baseball. You never gonna hit a home run if you don’t take that swing, so get in there and try. Don’t be afraid to fail,” Master P said.
