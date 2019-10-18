NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Something as simple as standing for long periods of time can be painful for Craig Eversoll.
Back in 2011, I was diagnosed with a pretty serious health condition,” Eversoll said.
He suffers from Primary Lateral Sclerosis, or PLS. A rare disease that weakens your muscles.
His doctor told him exercise is the best way to extend his life.
"I thought, well, what better way to exercise, than having a pool,” Eversoll said.
He searched and found contractor Christopher Warran, who owns the Business “The Poolman/Chris’s Pools”
“We came to terms on an agreed price. They set up a contract. I signed it. They asked for 50% deposit down. Which I gave. It was $3,000 for a $6,000 job,” Eversoll said.
A year later, his pool looks the same. Eversoll says he tried several times to get Warren to fix the job.
"Last time I heard from him was about a month ago...saying, I haven't forgotten about buddy. And umm, I get to you as quickly as I can,” Eversoll said.
News 4 traveled to the address listed as Christopher Warren’s business in Nashville and found a house. No one was home. News 4 also called several numbers listed. The person on the line told us another address in Cheatham County that we could try.
His mother came to the door and told us she would pass along the message.
Mr. Warren eventually answered another number. We asked Warren why Mr. Eversoll’s pool is still empty and rusty.
“We'll get it taken care of. It's just that I've been going through employees and had to do stuff on my own. It's one of those jobs where you have to have a crew go over there and do it,” Warren said.
Eversoll said there’s no excuse. His disease is progressively getting worse and he still has no pool.
"You know my situation and you know how much that money meant to me."
Warren told News 4 that he will be back out there next month to start completing the job. We plan to be there when he does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.