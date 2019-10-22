NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “My speech has been impaired the last couple of years.”

Something as simple as standing for long periods of time can be painful for Craig Eversoll.

Friday, News 4 introduced you to Craig Eversoll. A Nashville man battling Primary Lateral Sclerosis, a disease that weakens your muscles.

For a year now he has waited and waited for Christopher Warren, owner of The Poolman/Chris’s Pools to give him a spacious place to exercise for his health.

After giving Warren $3,000 to start on his pool, he never finished.

A year later, his pool has mud in the ground, holes left unfilled and rusty walls.

News 4 reached out to Warren by phone Friday. He told us he needs labor for Eversoll’s pool to get finished.

After our story aired, News 4 heard from other clients. One woman, who did not want to be on camera showed sent us multiple text messages between her and Warren about unfinished pool repairs.

News4 also looked up Warren’s background history and found a lengthy rap sheet. Many charges on his background were dismissed, but we discovered he was found guilty of several theft charges in 2005, 2007 and 2012.

News4 tried reaching out to him, both via text message and in person, but when we went to his home, his mother told us that he was out doing work.