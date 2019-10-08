FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - “I’ve been seeing spiders for a couple of months.”
Like an unwanted roommate, all Daniel May says he wanted was his Madison Franklin apartment all to himself.
“They’d be by my shoes, when I woke up in the morning. It just seemed like they were everywhere! I got a very close picture of one. About a week and a half ago, and you can definitely see the guitar and that it was a Brown Recluse,” May said.
May said he told management about the eight-legged pest.
“I went up and asked them to spray and do some pest control, and that was Monday of last week, which they said they would spray Thursday and no one ever showed up, which I was really upset about,” May said.
May said he woke up the next morning and noticed a bite on his stomach. He thought it was an ingrown hair.
"Over the weekend, it hurt and I felt a little feverish, but it really wasn’t too bad. Then Monday , I started feeling more nauseous and feverish. So, I went to urgent care and they told me it was a spider bite. They didn’t know if it was Brown Recluse, but that’s the only type of spiders I’ve been seeing,” May said.
News4 reached out to The Madison Franklin Apartments and their parent company Freeman Webb.
“Now my apartment reached out, right after I contacted you,” May said.
A spokesperson confirmed they will be out Wednesday and will reimburse his $50 urgent care bill. They also informed News4 that the entire complex was treated for Brown Recluse spiders last month. A technician intended to come out Thursday, but the company said he got sick.
As for May, he’s going home happy that his uninvited guests are finally getting evicted.
“I’ve just been waiting for the pest control to come for the past two weeks now. So it feels great to get something done,” May said.
If you feel you have a feeling that a Brown Recluse may be in your home, place glue traps down in a corner or behind an object.
