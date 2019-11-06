Man claims AT&T worker allegedly stole jewelry from home
WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - “It’s just been a nightmare left and right,” Johnny Maxwell said.
Johnny Maxwell spoke with News4 over the phone Wednesday explaining the past few years have been tough as his wife has been battling lung cancer for five years.
Not only are they dealing with that, but Maxwell said she is upset after they believe an AT&T worker allegedly stole two pieces of jewelry from their home in total worth more than $30,000.
Maxwell said it happened after the worker came to his house to install internet in October.
“The ring was gone! It just gone,” Maxwell said. “Once she discovered that, she got physically ill and was throwing up."
Maxwell filed a police report with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, which said the investigation is ongoing.
Maxwell also spoke with AT&T in White House.
“They told me they could get on the computer and GPS and a truck and find out who it was. But I have yet to hear anything. I’m calling ya’ll to see if you can get a response from AT&T or at least have them call me or the detective or anything,” Maxwell said.
News 4 received the following response from AT&T:
"What’s alleged is unacceptable and we have been in touch with the customer, the technician, and law enforcement to investigate.”
Maxwell said he is going to try and remain optimistic, but at this point he has little hope that he will ever get his wife’s ring back. He hopes AT&T can put together a policy or direct number people can reach them if they are ever in a situation similar to his.
