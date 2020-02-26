NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some consumers like filing their own taxes. Others would rather have a professional tax preparer overlook their information.
But how do you know you’re going to the right person?
Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee & Eastern Kentucky said it’s so important you get someone who is trustworthy and competent.
“The more difficult your taxes are, the more higher-level professional you’re going to need to look into,” Householder said.
First thing you should do is review their credentials.
“Get recommendations from friends. So that you know you’re dealing with someone that’s got a proven track record,” Householder said.
Another tip: Be cautious of over promises.
“If they’re promising you big savings fast return. Again, those are red flags you’re going to want to go a bit deeper and ensure that those promises are true,” Householder said.
Tip Number 3: Think about availability.
“Is this individual going to be available to you to help you through answering questions or even potentially an audit,” Householder said.
Don’t go broke. Know what the costs are in advance.
“CPA’s are expensive. Especially if you have a complicated return. We want you to not be caught off guard at the end of that process,” Householder said.
If a tax preparer cannot verify their credential, has a repeat history of bad reviews or their business practices seems a bit off, stay away.
