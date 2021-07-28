NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A class action lawsuit has officially been filed against the State of Tennessee for ending federal unemployment benefits early.

News4 first told you about the pending litigation last week.

The class action lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Labor Commissioner Jeff McCord.

The lawsuit claims that Tennesseans who are part of this class action lawsuit have suffered the loss of their benefits for three weeks and will continue to suffer until the court orders Lee and McCord to renew participation in the federal pandemic unemployment programs.

When News4 spoke with attorney Gary Blackburn last week, he stated that he’s heard the cries from people across the state and feels their arguments are justified.

Blackburn also said he’s done research that shows the federal programs are paid to the state and are under state law. Blackburn said they’re co-mingled with the same funds that unemployment benefits are paid and feels they should be used.

News4 reached out to the Department of Labor, which said that it could not comment on pending litigation.

At a press conference last week, Lee made it clear that he does not have any plans to change his mind about ending benefits early.