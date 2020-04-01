NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "I just hope that no one else goes through what I'm going through right now,” Nashville resident Dennis Little said.
Little tells News 4 he’s had trouble getting the unemployment benefits that he desperately needs.
"What I did was I went on the government website for unemployment to apply for an online application, and it asked if you already applied and I put yes. And it gives you your username and password,” Little said.
Problem is, Little says he can’t log in or change his password, no matter how many times he’s tried to do it.
"At that point, I'm in limbo, so I want some answers to find out number one, can I collect??” Little said.
“This is an unprecedented demand on the unemployment system for Tennessee,” Chris Cannon, spokesperson with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.
Cannon says they are aware that people are having trouble, mainly because their office keeps getting thousands of calls and applications.
On Tuesday, March 31, the Jobs4TN website experienced capacity issues due to a 2000% increase in usage. The state of Tennessee’s technical team, along with the website’s vendor, quickly addressed the situation by adding capacity to the system to improve responsiveness. By late Tuesday afternoon, the site started performing at an improved rate. With tens of thousands of additional people accessing Jobs4TN, the Department is doing everything possible to stay ahead of any issues so the people of Tennessee can apply for unemployment benefits.
“As soon as we realized people that were having these issues filing for unemployment, the State of Tennessee’s technical team along with the website’s vendor quickly addressed that situation by adding more capacity to the system to improve that responsiveness,” Cannon said.
The Department says they know you’re frustrated they’re asking you to please be patient. They added that their office is working to expand their support services, such as adding capacity to their website so it can handle more traffic. They're also adding new call agents to process claims and provide customer service.
