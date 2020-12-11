NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One community leader took part in the phase 3 clinical trial with the Pfizer COVID vaccine and shared his experience with News 4.
Taking a shot, many never had but one that could potentially save lives.
"I wanted to be proactive, and if I'm going to speak about this to my community eventually, I'd like to know. I'd like to be informed. I'd like to tell what the process was," Yuri Cunza said.
One week after taking part in the Janssen Phase 3 Clinical Trial, Cunza is feeling better.
"You know you're gonna get the vaccine or the placebo, which is a saline solution. Well, apparently, I get something because my side effects included fever, chills, and things that you normally get," Cunza said.
He'll admit, he was a bit nervous. He took the vaccine at ten in the morning. By 6 pm, he had a fever of over 100 degrees—a side effect of the shot.
"They give you an oxygen meter and thermometer, and I had something to check my blood pressure. So I did all of those things and reported it immediately," Cunza said.
In three days, he says he felt like himself again.
"But because it's mimicking the spike of the virus from a debilitated spike," Cunza said.
"It is one injection, which is a little bit different than Pfizer and Moderna," Trial Specialist Wendy Winn said.
Trial Specialist Wendy Winn at Vanderbilt says there are around 36,000 people currently enrolled in the Janssen trials across the country. They're looking to enroll 40,000, and they need Black and Brown participants.
"We always want to reach those underrepresented communities because we want the trials to be a good representation of what our nation looks like," Winn said.
It's one of the main reasons Cunza signed up.
"If you're available and you trust science and believe that the people behind are really doing their best to bring a solution, I think we should all consider that," Cunza said.
To find out more information on how you can participate in the trial, contact vaccineresearch@vumc.org
