NOLENSVILLE- Looking at his cute face, you can see when baby Nolen is Michelle Greaves-Sawyer’s pride and joy.
“He’s my little nugget,” Sawyer said.
She had Nolen in January and says she thought that she paid her physician $1,960.00 then got a shock in May.
“I paid a bill to Tennessee Women’s Care by mistake,” Sawyer said.
Turns out Tennessee Women’s Care was her doctor’s old practice. Sawyer says she mistakenly paid the old provider through online bill pay.
“When I realized that I made the mistake, I called Tennessee Women’s Care. I asked for the money to be refunded,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer figured it shouldn’t be a problem. She says the company told her she should get her refund within 60 to 90 days.
“And I called again and they said nothing has been done again. It just continues to get shadier and shadier,” Sawyer said.
News 4 reached out to Tennessee Women’s Care several times for an explanation. A representative told us that their billing department moved a few weeks ago and that they’ve been behind. We then asked if we could reach their supervisor via email. They told us that she does not have an email address. The receptionist then said that the CEO may be back at the end of the week.
Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee says that their office has also received several complaints about Tennessee Women’s Care. They received 53 complaints within a 3 year period.
“Since Spring of last year, we’ve started to see a consistent pattern of complaints related to billing and refund issues. At this point, we’re up to $43,000 in concerns,” Householder said.
In May 2018, the BBB contacted the company to eliminate the pattern of the complaints. On July 19, 2018 the company responded with the following information as a means to eliminate the patter:
Educate all associates regarding proper communication and response to patient questions, concerns or complaints.
Reconfiguration of all patient communications in paper and electronic to be clear regarding how insurance and office works.
Identify a party that can be defined to work collectively together to respond to any issues that may be presented.
Although the company agreed to BBB’s request in July 2018, the BBB says consumer complaints continued to allege similar issues.
Meanwhile Sawyer just hopes her issue gets resolved.
“That’s not your money. It’s not your money to keep! I don’t owe you anything. I’d be glad to pay a bill, if that’s what it was. I need it back so I can pay a legit bill,” Sawyer said.
The Better Business Bureau offers suggestions to consumers having issues with Tennessee Women’s Care:
Talk to your insurance provider to understand how you will be paying, when they will be paying your doctor, and when you get your refund.
Talk to your insurer about what is and is not covered before seeing a physician.
Research the healthcare provider online.
News4's Call 4 Action is here to help you find solutions.
CLICK HERE to submit a complaint to Call 4 Action
