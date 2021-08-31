NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For Hermitage resident Patricia Roquet, driving her 2012 KIA Sorento is the only way she can get around town with her husband.
“He can’t drive anymore, he’s disabled. And I have to do the driving and the shopping and the going,” Roquet said.
It’s why when her wheel sensor light popped up, she instantly contacted KIA at Rivergate.
“They took the warranty information, told me what was wrong. I said, I’ll be back Monday. She said, I’m gonna call the warranty people and get them started on the claim,” Roquet said.
But when the dealership returned her call, they told her that her warranty expired two years ago.
“I said that’s impossible. I showed her the paperwork when I was in the dealership. Four years! It expires June 21, 2021. This was the 18th of June,” Roquet said.
Now, Roquet says she can't get the dealership to answer the phone.
News4 tried contacting the dealership for her. A representative at the dealership told us they would call us back, but never did. We tried then to reach out to KIA’s corporate office.
They issued the following statement:
“As Kia has no affiliation with non-Kia extended service plans, we have no ability to provide assistance relative to coverages and terms and customers are encouraged to contact the plan’s available customer support resources for further assistance.”
“A lot of people are under the impression that [an extended warranty] is something that they need — that they think that it is mandatory — but of course it is optional,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson at AAA said.
AAA says if you’re looking at getting an extended warranty, research the company thoroughly.
“It can get a little confusing, really with any warranty for what’s covered. Whether or not that warranty has been voided, there’s a lot of moving parts to it," Cooper said. "So the best advice that we can give is to try and understand that, before you have that maintenance done on that vehicle."
Roquet hopes someone does call her back so she can get some answers and fix her ride.
“This right here has this man’s signature on it, and whoever was finance manager in 2017, is who signed this piece of paper and took $2,070.00 of our money for a four-year, extended warranty,” Roquet said.
