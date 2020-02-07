NASHVILLE, TN- Whether you have a newborn or toddler, the way your child’s seat is positioned in your vehicle is vital to their safety.
Belle Meade Police Officer Wes Bowker has been a car seat inspector for 8 months now.
We have several new parents in our newsroom, including our Executive Producer Meredith, so we decided to inspect her son’s booster seat.
She was given an A+ on positioning, for having the seat in the center. Not long after that, Officer Bowker found a problem.
“You have to take into consideration the seat itself..so the lower anchor positions specifically used for this position you can't have lower anchor positions. That'll be one thing that I would bring up."
It’s something Office Bowker says is pretty common for parents.
"Especially your newer model vehicles are not going to have lower anchor positions in the center position. So your only option is to use a seat belt to harness the seat,” Officer Bowker said.
Another thing parents often forget to do is remove a child’s coat or jacket after getting into the vehicle.
“During these cold months, it’s best practice to remove any jacket, any coat before you put your child in their harness. The reason being is any space that you put between their body and that harness is going to be space that’s going to have to be made up at the time of a collision so, best case scenario, that harness is close to that child’s body. A lot of people are concerned...well, my child's gonna get cold. Easy fix, go ahead and put that strap on backwards over them so that they remain warm in the seat,” Officer Bauker said.
For more information and to find an inspector in your area, go to https://tntrafficsafety.org/
