NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “When you go to “Get My Payment” it gives you the last four digits of your account number to verify that. I verified it!! It’s fine! So where’s my money?”
It’s a question Chelsea Swader wants answered.
“I pulled up the “Get My Payment on irs.gov and it says that my payment was deposited on April 15th. Well, today is April 17th, and I still have not seen it in my bank account,” Swader said.
She’s not alone.
“I’m currently trying to check on the stimulus check for my mother,” Katherine Wolf said.
Katherine Wolf tried and tired to get her mother’s bank account information on the website. No such luck.
“It forwarded me to “Check your Payment Status” which I did. And that forwarded you to “Get my Payment” Which i did!! And every time I enter information it comes with “Payment Status not available,” Wolf said.
Like Wolf, Swader’s biggest concern is supporting her family.
“I’ve got three small children and I’ve got a husband that’s on disability and I’m not working right now. So it’s frustrating,” Swader said.
Swader says she’s upset that there’s no way to contact the IRS directly with her problems.
“Email them, chat with them, something and I can’t get through any way possible,” Swader said.
During our interview with Swader, we received a call from an IRS representative.
News 4 asked the IRS if there’s an email available for people if they would like to reach them.
At this time, the IRS said that option is not available. News 4 also emailed their office asking them detailing the issues many viewers are facing on their site. The IRS responded saying they have additional payment FAQ’s for Americans to see here.
They added that they are working as quickly as they can to get money into people’s hands. The IRS added that they are updating and will continue to update the FAW’s as soon as we are able to pass along useful details.
The IRS added the following statement:
IRS Statement
More than 80 million Economic Impact Payments have already been delivered this week to the nation’s taxpayers. As part of this effort, the IRS has launched two new tools to help taxpayers get their payments:
Get My Payment is helping millions of taxpayers. Since its launch yesterday, millions of taxpayers have been able to input their direct deposit information to speed—and track--their payments. The IRS reminds taxpayers the information is updated once daily, usually overnight, so they only need to enter information once a day.
The Non-Filers Enter Payment Info tool, launched last week, is helping millions of taxpayers successfully submit basic information to receive Economic Impact Payments quickly to their bank accounts. This tool is designed only for people who are not required to submit a tax return.
The IRS is working hard to deliver Economic Impact Payments to all eligible Americans as quickly as possible. These payments are being delivered in record time. The IRS is moving aggressively to provide additional information and resolve any issues. We appreciate taxpayers’ patience, and we will continue to share information and updates as they become available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.