NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 is looking into product reviews to help you determine, which ones are real.
The Better Business Bureau said around 80 percent of people believe they’ve read a fake review online. Lots of people have opinions too…on what makes a review look fake.
“If a review is like super long and super well written and just going on and on about how good the product is...it’s kind of makes me wonder,” Taylor Wadsworth, of Nashville, said.
News 4 Investigates is separating theory from fact as we are working 4 you on how to spot a fake review at 10 p.m.
