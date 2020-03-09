NASHVILLE, TN.- As clean up continues across Middle Tennessee after Tuesday morning’s deadly tornadoes, homeowners and renters hit the hardest are wondering ‘Where will I live?’ How will I eat?’
“I am just lost. With everything gone,” North Nashville resident Antionne Gaines said.
Gaines narrowly escaped the tornado when it hit his apartment building on Heiman Street. Since then he’s been sleeping in his car.
“I don’t have no gas money. I don’t have anything,” Gaines said.
Cheria Brown, Media Relations Specialist with FEMA says the sooner survivors get their FEMA applications in the better.
“We’re working closely with the State. The State has resources TEMA has disaster assistance centers where their multi agencies are providing support for FEMA assistance, rental assistance,” Brown said.
Brown said residents should also file their insurance claims before filling out their FEMA application.
For immediate needs, there are organizations like the Equity Alliance.
Monday the organization held an event at Lee Chapel AME Church in North Nashville to inform local homeowners and tenants about rebuilding their properties and protecting them.
“We’ve set up a fund on our website if you want to donate. We’re providing financial assistance if someone needs assistance with utility bills, rent, gas if they need to get to work, we’re providing that,” Executive Director Charlane Olilver said.
The United Way of Greater Nashville’s also providing assistance. Residents can call 211 if you need a place to lay your head or some food.
Nashville Tornado Relief: https://www.unitedwaynashville.org/restorethedream
211.org, essential needs: http://211.org/services/essential-needs
It is help Gains says can’t come fast enough.
“Everybody coming, ‘Are you alright? Are you alright? That’s fine and dandy. But who gonna help me get a place?” Gaines said.
Mayor John Cooper announced the opening of Metro Nashville disaster assistance center Saturday Morning where residents can receive help. For more information, click here.
TEMA has also provided information on how residents can receive assistance.
