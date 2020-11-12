NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A finance attorney explains how to avoid debt this holiday season.
Gifts and presents are a common thought right now, but 2020 brought an unexpected financial twist.
"We have had a HUGE uptick in the phone calls," Debt Resolution Attorney Leslie Tayne with Tayne Law Group said.
Tayne knows this holiday season is going to be tough for consumers.
"I am hearing that people are terrified right now," Tayne said. "Because either they have been out of work or they had some reduction in finances. So, they don't know what to do about the holiday season."
Tayne said before you make a holiday checklist, be realistic with your budget.
"That requires having a real honest look at what your income is, and all of your expenses and your post-holiday expenses," Tayne said.
Also, let your loved one's know that money is tight this season.
"What I'm recommending is that you have an honest discussion with your family members and say 'Listen, this year has been challenging,' or there's uncertainty still coming up for me in the new year, and realistically, I can't afford to spend what I spent last year," Tayne said.
It may be tempting, but Tayne said, don't swipe that plastic.
"Some of the common pitfalls really have to do with spending money on credit cards. It's so easy to overspend with the use of a credit card because you are in pulse spending and purchasing environments. If you go into a store, you're enticed to buy more," Tayne said.
And remember, so many lives have changed this year in some way. Don't feel ashamed if you can't purchase many gifts.
"In my practice, there's no judgment whatsoever about how or why you're in debt ...the most important piece is that you're taking steps. You're proactive in making changes so that you can get out of debt and manage to stay out of debt," Tayne said.
Tayne also said that consumers do not want to find themselves in a financial headache when January and February arrives. Bills could be delayed, or bills may spike, such as a water or heat bill.
