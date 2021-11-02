How safe is the rental vehicle you’re driving?

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you get behind the wheel of a rental vehicle, do you ever think, “Is this vehicle safe to drive?”
Most people probably assume that it is. But after what the Call 4 Action team uncovered you may think twice before starting the engine.
Getting the Budget van towed away from her home is now how Cookeville resident Regina Gragg expected to start her trip to New York.
“The tow truck driver said to me, ‘You would have been killed,’” Gragg said.
The issue? A flat tire Gragg said that she noticed not long after renting the van, so she called an auto center to fix it.
“He took one look at the tire and he said, ‘I could plug this time for you, but if I do, you will have a blowout before your get to New York City.’ He said this car was driven on while it was flat,” Gragg said.
Gragg said her family did eventually get a refund from Budget, but she still worries.
“That’s what makes me upset and that’s why I’m doing this because I could’ve left my daughter-in-law a widow and my grandchildren without a father had I made the trip,” Gragg said.
Gragg told News4 that she wondered if rental companies had any form of regulation, watchdog or monitoring group set in stone to ensure their vehicles were being maintained.
News4 began looking into Gragg’s question and checked with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the state and even insurance companies to find out who is making sure rental companies are conducting proper maintenance on their vehicles and making sure they’re safe to drive.
“There’s not a lot of oversight going on in this industry and that’s really concerning,” Peter Kurdock, General Counsel with the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, said.
Kurdock said the only regulations in place currently deal with safety recalls, but even that Kurdock said, doesn’t apply to every rental vehicle.
“Shockingly you cannot rent as a consumer, a motorized vehicle, a passenger car with an open safety recall issued by the Department of Transportation. You can a truck,” Kurdock said. “In fact, the Department of Transportation and two rental truck companies told them they in fact do rent trucks with open safety recalls to consumers.”
In Gragg’s situation, a recall was not the issue. What she’s concerned about is what she said was a poorly maintained vehicle.
“That’s why we tell consumers to do exactly what the woman in your story did, which is to investigate,” Kurdock said.
Avis Budget Group released a statement regarding Gragg’s situation:
“Budget Truck maintains a strict maintenance and inspection policy. Our records show a physical inspection was performed prior to pick up and we are reviewing our process with this location directly. The safety of our customers is top priority, and we encourage customers who face issues on the road to call Budget Rental Car Extended Roadside Assistance, who will assess the vehicle and provide any necessary repairs.”
Gragg hopes that’s the case. She just wants others to learn not just from her experience, but she also hopes to change things for the better.
“I just want people to know that before you rent a vehicle, you need to personally inspect it, the tires, everything. Never assume that just because it only has 21,000 miles on it you got a great set of tires,” Gragg said.
The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety provided additional resources for consumers if you run into issues with a vehicle.
- NHTSA vehicle safety reporting website.
- Legislation introduced this year by Sens. Ed Markey, D-MA, and Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, to prevent the sale of used cars with open safety recalls. Click to check status of the Bill.
