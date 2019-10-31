CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - A woman said she is tired of delivery drivers using her grass and lawn to back up their vehicles.
“I would really hope that they would be more respectful of the homeowner,” Whitney Powell said.
The incident was caught on camera Wednesday. Powell said the driver was delivering an Amazon package. Leaving, Powell said the driver avoided the turn-around spot, backed up into Powell’s grass and drove away.
An hour later, the driver comes back after forgetting to drop off one of the packages at Powell’s home and did the same thing.
This time, Powell marched outside. Both incidents were caught on camera.
“She said the van is too large for me to turn it around like that. I said, ‘So you can’t drive and you didn’t deliver the other package, what else is gonna happen next? You can’t keep destroying my yard.’ So, she put the van in park and threw stuff down and acted like she was going to get out and fight me. She said, ‘OK, so you wanna do this?’” Powell said.
Powell picked up her phone and told the driver that she was calling the police. The driver backed up without a problem and took off down the road.
For Powell, this is more than just a messy lawn.
“We’ve spent thousands of dollars building up the yard and every time they turn around in the yard, all of that has to be completely redone,” Powell said.
Powell said this is the sixth time this has happened this year.
While News4 was at the home, Amazon emailed Powell back, telling her to call a number to claim property damage.
News4 also called Amazon.
In a short statement they informed us that a delivery service partner drops off packages on behalf of Amazon.
“We are following up with the delivery service partner on this issue and we have been in touch with the customer to make this right.”
“I love Amazon. I’m a huge customer of theirs, but this past year, I’ve had to think, ‘Do I want this package bad enough that I need to go out and fix my yard when they do not deliver it,’” Powell said.
News4 asked Amazon asked for the name of the delivery service partner. The company replied that it was not able to share those details.
