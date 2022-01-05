Hertz, victims’ attorneys attend status hearing as more victims claim they were falsely arrested

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The case against the Hertz rental car company keeps growing.

News4 Investigates learned about yet another Tennessee resident who said she was jailed for 16 days.

According to court documents, the woman rented from a Hertz location in Knoxville. When the woman was in the hospital for a serious illness, she said she arranged for Hertz to tow her vehicle.

According to the woman, Hertz never picked up the car. Instead, she was arrested without warning.

With more people coming forward, it’s why attorneys involved with the case said a judge recently granted them more time to push for documents from Hertz.

“For years now, we’ve been wanting to get the documents and things that Hertz used to place innocent customers in jail,” attorney Francis Malofiy said. “Although they were so quick to produce it to the police, they don’t want to give it to their clients when they want to start a claim against this corporation.”

Malofiy’s firm, along with others representing victims, is demanding Hertz release their documents pertaining to arrest reports and make them public. Documents Malofiy said Hertz is asking the judge to seal.

News4 reached out to Hertz again for comment on the hearing, which it declined. The company issued the same statement it issued previously, stating:

“Hertz cares deeply about our customers, and we successfully provide rental vehicles for tens of millions of travelers each year. Unfortunately, in the legal matters being discussed, the attorneys have a track record of making baseless claims that blatantly misrepresent the facts. The vast majority of these cases involve renters who were many weeks or even months overdue returning vehicles and who stopped communicating with us well beyond the scheduled due date. Situations where vehicles are reported to the authorities are very rare and happen only after exhaustive attempts to reach the customer.”

“Hertz is very excited to promote that they’ve won awards for different things, but when a corporation is wanting to place things under seal, that shows they’re afraid and they’re embarrassed at what they’ve done,” Malofiy said.

Malofiy said they will appear in court on Feb. 9 for the seal motion. The judge has also set a March 2 court date to further determine the next steps for continued consideration of these cases.