Hertz customers file class action lawsuit against company after being accused of driving stolen vehicles

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s an experience on the road that they can shake off or get out of their heads.
“I got pulled over and I’m talking about they shut a whole lane of traffic down, had their guns drawn. It was pretty scary actually,” Cindi Musgraves said.
Cindi and Myles Musgraves were driving through Mount Juliet in their Hertz rental vehicle in September 2020 when they said they were stopped and accused of stealing their rental car.
“We even showed them paperwork that we had a rental agreement with them, and it had never been updated,” Myles Musgraves said.
Attorney Francis Malofiy said he’s heard this happening not once or twice, but over 100 times. Malofiy is representing the Musgraves and over 160 people in a class action lawsuit against Hertz.
“They can’t keep track of their inventory. Their computer systems are broken and they don’t do the verification to determine where their cars are,” Malofiy said.
According to the lawsuit, once Hertz realizes it has made a mistake in its system, the company refuses to withdraw police reports, leaving the person stuck in the system.
“Rather than locate their inventory and doing the necessary inventory control, they just simply report the car stolen and shift the burden from a private corporation to the public,” Malofiy said.
News4 reached out to Hertz for an on-camera interview. The company declined. Hertz did release the following statement:
“Hertz cares deeply about our customers, and we successfully provide rental vehicles for tens of millions of travelers each year. Unfortunately, in the legal matters being discussed, the attorneys have a track record of making baseless claims that blatantly misrepresent the facts. The vast majority of these cases involve renters who were many weeks or even months overdue returning vehicles and who stopped communicating with us well beyond the scheduled due date. Situations where vehicles are reported to the authorities are very rare and happen only after exhaustive attempts to reach the customer.”
It’s a statement Myles and Cindi Musgraves disagree with.
“We have a receipt of them actually being paid in full and they still reported the car stolen. They reported the car stolen after they sent me a receipt saying they received the car back,” Cindi Musgraves said.
She said her case was eventually dismissed, but for this couple, the memory will stay etched in their minds.
“They ruined a very good job that I had down there. They ruined my love for Tennessee, that’s for sure, and they just made my life difficult for a year,” Cindi Musgraves said. “I hope Hertz does what they should do and make it right to everyone this happened to.”
For information on this class action lawsuit, contact Malofiy at 215-500-1000 or complete an online form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.