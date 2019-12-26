NASHVILLE, TN.- When it comes to cheering on your favorite team, there’s no place like a stadium.
“Big NFL guy, but Bowl Games are the best part about college football,” Christian Hoeger said.
Nashville is of course a hot spot for that, with the Music City Bowl here on December 30th.
Christian Hoeger is excited about the last set of college games.
“The Peach Bowl down in Georgia. Go see Joe Burrow. I’m living in Georgia now so I’m looking at tickets for that so this is very important for me right now,” Hoeger said.
Like many, he will be on his phone looking for a great deal.
“Stubhub, vivid seats, secondary market always, that’s normally it,” Hoeger said.
But before you click yes on that purchase, officials want you to be wary of ticket scammers out there trying to take your money faster than an interception. Last year, the Better Business Bureau says they received 400 reports of ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatres and more.
Robert Donaldson lives in Murfreesboro but loves representing his hometown.
“Detroit, Michigan!! Born and raised. What up Doe!” Donaldson said.
When he wants to watch his lions play, he always goes to ticketmaster. He remembers what happened to his sister.
My sister, two years ago bought some tickets for the Superbowl, that wasn’t tickets for the Superbowl. And she bought them online at some craigslist thing and that’s why we use ticketmaster. You just want them guaranteed how you’re spending your money. She lost $800,” Donaldson said.
News 4 reached out to Titans officials. They recommend going to authorized sources like Ticketmaster or the Nissan Stadium Box office.
Officials say all hard stock tickets have RFID technology, so there are no bar codes on the tickets. Mobile tickets will be the only place that bar codes will be valid. They also do not have PDF tickets.
When purchasing tickets remember to know the refund police, use a credit card and not a wire transfer or debit card. Of course, always do your homework.
“You got to go to somebody who’s guaranteed. Do some googling. Checking up on is this place legit. Is my money going to be lost,” Donaldson said.
If you’re still unsure, officials say make sure you verify your ticket by taking it to its source. Check it at Will Call to make sure it’s an accurate ticket.
The Better Business Bureau and National Association of Ticket Brokers are working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market. Here are some tips for buying tickets, whether you are looking for tickets for a game or any other event:
Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.
Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.
Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.orgto learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.
Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common ticket scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.
Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.
Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.
Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.
If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake.
