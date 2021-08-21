NASHVILLE, TN.- On the outside, it looks like an ordinary house. But it’s the purpose of what it’s going to do for those inside that’s creating changes and potentially saving lives.
“This has been a long journey, a year and a half and through all the challenges, we stuck with it,” Morenike Murphy, Chief Executive Officer for the Center of Behavioral Health said.
Murphy held a grand opening ceremony for “Matthew House” Friday, a home located on Underwood Street in North Nashville that will provide behavioral health support for women in need.
“The home can house up to six people at one time. And what is so incredible about this home is that we didn’t just build a house. The house was actually designed specifically for people who need behavioral health support,” Murphy said.
The Creating Affordable Housing Program was made possible through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Creating Affordable Housing Grant. It helped fund the construction of Matthew House. It gives those who will call it home, not just a place to live, but also support. Especially for those who oftentimes, feel invisible.
“The 37208 zip code actually has the highest incarceration rate in the country. And so, we felt it was important that we bring the resources to the area, versus having the people within the community --having them go to the resources. And that’s why it was so important for us to build here,” Murphy said.
Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the US live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Health. Nashville is no exception.
“We know a lot of people incarcerated are living with mental illness or substance use disorder. So when we have an opportunity to leverage funding and resources, to dedicate to serve folks greatest need, you know we’re really proud to be able to do that --to have partnerships, like we do with Center of Hope,” Neru Gobin, Director of Housing and Homeless Services for the TN Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said.
So when you enter this home, Murphy and Gobin say just remember, there's no time frame. Stay as long as you need to, and know that you’ll have a family and support system behind these walls.
Murphy says they plan to build 11 more houses throughout the state over the next 10 years. Each one, Murphy sasy, will be named after one of Jesus’s disciples. Another home, expected to open in the same neighborhood soon, will house individuals focused on substance use recovery.
If you’d like more information, contact the Center of Hope for Behavioral Health:
615-756-4898
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.