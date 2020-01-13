NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Titans came to play this weekend, crushing the Baltimore Ravens with a spectacular win.
“I mean I knew it was gonna be a good game and it was gonna be close. The Ravens are a good team, but I did not expect a 28 to 12 final,” Titans Fan Angel Gabner said.
Angel Gabner’s been a die-hard Titan’s fan for more than 20 years. He plans on making the 8 hour journey to Kansas City for the AFC Championship.
“Our mom’s a veteran so she gets discounted tickets through this one website, so things are looking good,” Gabner said.
Fans down at Nissan Stadium were out buying gear today, all of them have pretty good vibes about this next match up.
“Gotta be optimistic, especially with the Titans going to the Superbowl,” Gabner is claiming a win already.
“Most definitely, gotta have faith,” Gabner said.
Titans fan John Smith plans on taking a busload of people with him.
“I decided to put together an affordable trip for people to go,” Smith said.
From Tennessee to Missouri, people are buying up tickets fast and braving the cold for the big game. But before heading out, consumer experts want to make sure you’re not scammed out of a good game.
The Better Business Bureau says when booking a hotel, ask for all of the details, including the address and confirmation number. Call the hotel to verify your room exists.
If you plan on staying at Air BnB, check for verified rentals. They usually have a good track record and are often less likely to scam.
Also, be suspicious of super low rates. When you’re playing a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, places to stay are in high demand. If the rate of the rental property seems unusually low, it may be too good to be true.
For more tips see information below:
Hotel Tips:
Be careful when booking a hotel if you're traveling to see a game. Ask for all details about the hotel, including address and confirmation number, and call the hotel to verify that the room exists.
Purchase from the source. Whenever possible, book directly with the hotel or resort, or through the official website of the hotel chain. You will know who you are dealing with and can be certain of the legitimacy of your reservation. You will also be more likely to get proper credit for loyalty points (if you participate in that hotel’s program).
Be cautious online. Avoid broad internet searches like “best deals” or “cheapest rates.” Broad search terms can sometimes lead you to websites that look official, but aren’t. Deceptive travel sites often pose as the actual hotel’s website, even using the hotel’s name in the URL, and its logo and copyrighted images throughout the site. Double check the website address before providing your credit card information.
Buy only from secure sites. When you buy anything online, look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. The URL should also start with https (the extra “s” is for secure). Always pay with a credit card, which offers more protection than debit cards, wire transfers, cash, or other payment methods.
Know the payment and refund policies. Pay attention to the fine print before you sign a contract or click “I Agree.” Will your credit card be charged now, or when you arrive at your destination? Is there a deposit required and is it refundable if your plans change? Are there any change fees if your travel plans need to be adjusted?
Airbnb/Rentals tips:
Rely on your research. A simple internet search can often reveal which listings are real and which ones may be scams. Use tools such as Google Maps or Google Image Search to confirm the address of the property is accurate and looks as advertised.
Check for Verified rentals. Often those verified renters have a good track record and are often less likely a scam.
Be suspicious of super low rates. If the rate of a rental property seems unusually low, it may be too good to be true. Scammers like to attract potential victims with rates far below those typically seen in the marketplace. The lower the price, the more important it is to find out what’s real and what isn’t.
Be wary of odd requests for payment. If you are asked to pay in bitcoin or wire money, especially for a property you’ve never seen in person, use caution.
Most importantly do not leave the booking site to talk to the renter. This is often a sign of a scam and be sure to use a credit card.
