NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When a natural disaster hits, oftentimes people want to give. Before you do, make sure you are donating to a legitimate company.
Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau said the best thing to do is to give to an organization you know and trust.
“Probably the most important thing folks need to be prepared to do, before reacting to a text that they receive, or possibly a social media campaign, often in these situations, it’s best to go directly to the sites of the organizations that you want to support and donate there,” Householder said. “That way you avoid potential scams that are rampant right now on social media, and you’re typically able to see exactly how that money is being used.”
Householder also said beware of pop-up charities that tend to emerge after a disaster strikes.
“You’ll see a lot of this on social media and also unsolicited texts and phone calls where it sounds like it’s a real organization when in fact it’s nothing more than a scammer on the other end, which is why we want you to go directly to the site that you know so well, or locally to people that you know,” Householder said.
The BBB said legitimate organizations will not call you or text you unless you already have a relationship with them. If organizations are not willing to tell you how funds are being used, that is also a red flag.
In addition, beware of pressure tactics.
“Legitimate organizations are going to give you the opportunity to take your time and really decide how much support you can really provide,” Householder said.
Scammers often take advantage of the opportunity at hand, the BBB said, which is why you need to take precautions.
Remember, legitimate organizations will have secure website. They will not pressure you into making hasty decisions.
