PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - Tina Hodgeson said she can barely enjoy her deck after the ordeal she went through to get it repaired in expanded.
“Once he got the cash, it was over,” Hodgeson said.
In October she signed a contract with Chad Aviles, owner of Yeti Customs, to repair and expand her deck, paying $330 upfront in cash.
“He was going to take the money and buy some other supplies, like cement, to put the post in the ground, nails and wood, screws, things like that,” Hodgeson said.
She said she never saw him again. Hodgeson showed text messages between her and Aviles, going back and forth asking him when he would show up to do the job. Every time she said he gave her one excuse after another.
“Oh my child’s sick, I can’t do it. My child’s sick, I don’t have a baby sitter. On and on,” Hodgeson said.
News4 went looking for Aviles. After slamming the door in our face, he came out to speak with us at the car. He said he sent Hodgeson her money a few days ago in the mail, but when News4 called Hodgeson to tell her this, Hodgeson says she has not gotten it.
“I truly believed and had hopes that he would come back and do the work. I didn’t have any doubt in my mind that he wouldn’t,” Hodgeson said.
News4 has learned this is not the only person claiming Aviles didn’t complete the work he was paid for. We found a complaint that was filed in Maury County on Sept. 11 for breach of contract. In the complaint, the homeowner stated Aviles was paid more than $9,000 to build a barn, but never did. When News4 spoke with the attorney representing the homeowner over the phone, he said Aviles never showed up to court, even though he was served.
In the meantime, News4 plans to follow up with Hodgeson to see if that check Aviles claimed he mailed shows up in her mailbox. She did eventually get her deck fixed, by someone else.
