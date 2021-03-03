NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Suppose there's a call that's aggravating. It's the non-stop robocalls. Recently, the robocall so many are talking about is the one asking about your ride.
"I'm getting them all the time," Nashville resident Allie McGrath said.
"They're very annoying," John Maynor said.
The calls are not only annoying but misleading. News4 answered one of the calls to determine what the robocalls' intentions were. Our team was connected to a real person who did not know much about the car needing an "extended warranty."
The caller asked about the year, make, and model of the vehicle. News4 gave the robocaller a fake make and model. The caller then transferred our team to someone they claim was a "licensed representative."
"I can get you qualified for five more years of warranty protection. That'll take care of your engine, transmission, drive axle, and fuel system," the "license professional" added.
That was followed by a hefty price tag.
"So that's $4,524. Is that something you can afford at once? Or would you rather hear the payment options?" the professional stated.
News4 informed them that we would need time to think it over. The representative dropped the phone conversation without leaving his number or his information.
According to the FTC's National Do Not Call registry, between December 2019 and December 2020, they received over 327,000 complaints about warranty plans. Nearly 300,000 of those complaints were robocalls.
"There are several things that consumers can do to help reduce the number of unwanted calls that they get," Will Maxson, Assistant Director of Marketing Practices at the Federal Trade Commissioner said.
First, if you don't know the number, let it ring out.
"By not accepting the call and listening to a voicemail instead, you've avoided a high-pressure scammer on the other line," Samantha Fisher with the Attorney General's Office, said.
Next, call your cell phone service to see if your phone has any blocking features. Some iPhones have a "Silence unknown callers" option when you go into your settings. Once you do that, report that number, so you don't hear from them again.
"If you get an unwanted call, you can go to ftc.gov and fill out a complaint. Because those complaints are extremely important to our law enforcement efforts," Maxon said.
These simple steps can help dial back the number of fake warranty calls flooding your recent call list.
"My concern is not for me. My concern is more for the elderly and people who might be more vulnerable to these phone calls. Something has to be done," McGrath said.
Remember, if the caller tries to pressure you into paying something right away, that's a red flag. Legitimate companies won't do that.
