NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State Department of Labor announced that the funding for people to receive additional $300 for unemployment ended last week.
The Department announced that funding for the Low Wages Assistance program, or LWA, ended last week.
Joy Jones and Kyle Travis are dealing with a lot. The pandemic and unemployment is impacting every part of their lives.
“We’ve already lost our apartment due to COVID. We’re two months behind on our vehicle," Jones said. "And we needed that money so we don’t have our only vehicle repossessed."
It’s why they were glad to hear about LWA.
“This is emergency funds that our great President put into place for this specific reason right now with the virus, with everything, with everybody losing their jobs,” Jones said.
Jones and Travis filed their claim back in July. Travis is already receiving $275 and just got his first set of three LWA payments this week.
However, the couple said it took forever to receive their money. They want to know why it’s taking so long to get the rest.
“No one in the state has received the last two payments. We haven’t received the funds yet for the last two payments,” Spokesperson Chris Cannon said.
Cannon is clearing the air as to how the program works.
“FEMA had a specific amount of money, $44 million for all states to use to pay LWA payments, and we knew that going in, and we knew that wasn’t going to last very long,” Cannon said. "Estimates were it would last 5 to 7 weeks."
Cannon said FEMA approves LWA funding for Tennessee on a week-to-week basis.
“LWA payments are retroactive back to August 1st. The state applied for the money to pay for August 1st, August 8th and August 15th,” Cannon said. "We received that money several weeks ago. We’re in the process of paying the week of August 22nd. So, there’s two weeks left."
Cannon said to expect a lag time. Retroactive LWA payments will be delayed by two weeks or more after the week ending date. Also, if you applied for unemployment because you were impacted by COVID-19, check your email.
“This past weekend, we sent messages to claimants who applied very early on, before the option to mark you were unemployed because of COVID-19 was on the computer system,” Cannon said. "We need those folks to respond to those messages to tell us that yes indeed they are unemployed because of COVID-19. Until they do that, we are not able to release their LWA payments. Once they go in and self-attest, 'Yes, I am unemployed because of COVID-19, then we can release those payments.'"
Depending on when the state received the funding from FEMA, the additional benefit could be combined to your weekly benefit payment, or, it could be deposited separately. It depends on when the state received the last bit of funds from the LWA program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.