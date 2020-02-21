If you shop at Office Depot, you might be one of 54,000 people with a refund check in the mail. Caresse Jackman tells us what we need to know.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve walked into an Office Depot between 2009 and 2016 you may be owed a refund. 

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people that their computers had Malware Symptoms, something the FTC says wasn’t true. 

Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic repair services. 

If you think you were affected, the case is listed on the FTC’s chart of recent cases resulting in refunds. 

Remember the FTC won’t require you to pay a fee, or ask for your social security or bank account number. .

You can also access their interactive dashboard and click on Tennessee or the State that you believe you may have purchased the software. 

For more information, click here: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/ftc-refunds-34-million-office-depot-customers

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.