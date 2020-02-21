NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve walked into an Office Depot between 2009 and 2016 you may be owed a refund.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people that their computers had Malware Symptoms, something the FTC says wasn’t true.
Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic repair services.
If you think you were affected, the case is listed on the FTC’s chart of recent cases resulting in refunds.
Remember the FTC won’t require you to pay a fee, or ask for your social security or bank account number. .
You can also access their interactive dashboard and click on Tennessee or the State that you believe you may have purchased the software.
For more information, click here: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/ftc-refunds-34-million-office-depot-customers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.