NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Video conferences, interviews, schools. Because of the pandemic, more people are relying on video calls to do their jobs, go to school or keep up with the family.
It’s exactly why the Federal Trade Commission is keeping a close eye on how companies like Zoom are handling security.
The FTC announced this month that it reached a settlement with Zoom Video Communications, requiring the company to increase its security and provide a higher level of encryption to protect people’s privacy.
“During this time of the pandemic, when everybody is using video conferencing providers, businesses are using it. They could discuss sensitive business information, schools are using it for distance learning, doctors are using it for telehealth appointment for their patients, and even just all of us, using video conferencing to connect with families and discussing personal information, consumer privacy and information is more important than ever,” Linda Kopp, Senior Attorney, FTB Bureau of Consumer Protection, said.
Zoom issued a statement to News4:
“The security of our users is a top priority for Zoom. We take seriously the trust our users place in us every day, particularly as they rely on us to keep them connected through this unprecedented global crisis, and we continuously improve our security and privacy programs. We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and we have already addressed the issues identified by the FTC. Today’s resolution with the FTC is in keeping with our commitment to innovating and enhancing our product as we deliver a secure video communications experience.”
Zoom and the FTC offered tips to stay safe while using the program:
- Don’t share your personal meeting ID or passwords publicly;
- Control who can share your screen;
- Utilize the registration features if you plan on hosting a meeting by requiring attendees to sign in with their email, name and custom questions.
“And act accordingly. Don’t click on a meeting to an unexpected meeting invitation. If you don’t know who was sending it, it might be a bad actor,” Kopp said.
Security tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
