It’s a popular place people go to look for love. But the FTC claims match.com is luring people to their site wrongfully.
"Match allegedly used accounts it had identified itself as potentially fraudulent,” Dama Brown, Regional Director of the FTC Southwest Region said.
The FTC says match.com allegedly failed to protect certain consumers from potential scammers.
"They blocked those communications for paying subscribers, but they allowed communications to flow through for consumers who've not yet purchased subscriptions,” Brown said.
In a lengthy statement, match.com stated these allegations are completely merit less and are supported by misleading figures. They also said fraud isn’t good for business.
Robyn Householder with the BBB of Middle Tennessee says consumes should be mindful of potential scams no matter if it’s on an online site or an app.
"When you see that picture and it looks like stock art, it probably is. And so you've got to do your homework, and you've got to ask better questions, Housholder aid.
