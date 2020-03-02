NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hangout Music Festival attracts thousands of people to Gulf Shores, Alabama every year, including Franklin resident Jordan Zarr.
“My friends got tickets to hangout fest. I missed the cut off before they were sold out,” Zarr said.
Zarr says her friend told her to try looking for a ticket on the app called “Radiate.” It’s a newer app that is designed to connect people who are going to the same event.
“His friend had used it before and had a good experience so, I trusted it,” Zarr said.
While Zarr did find someone selling all weekend passes, once she sent the $350 through Venmo, the tickets never showed up.
“I followed up with him and he did text me back for a couple of days, just with excuses after excuse. Finally I then realized that Iwas getting scammed. And then he had blocked my number,” Zarr said.
News 4 reached out to the alleged seller and left a message. Zarr isn’t hopeful she’ll ever get her money back.
“It’s just not okay for people to do that. I wish I could go find him and tell him to his face, but, I can’t,” Zarr said.
Make sure you use a reputable resale site, like Stub Hub.
Secondly, pay with a credit card. The key is to make sure you have a way to dispute the charges, either through the site or through the credit card company if you never get the item that you paid for.
