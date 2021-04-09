NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are alarming new claims coming tonight from a former employee of a women's medical center already in trouble with the federal government.

The woman, who says she's a former employee at Tennessee Women's Care P.C., tells Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman that patient charts would get lost all the time.

After seven months of working at Tennessee Women's Care, Kara Alexander says what she witnessed leaves her with this question.

"Why open your doors for your patients if you don't care about them," Alexander said.

Alexander, who said she was laid off because of the pandemic, said she was often concerned about what went missing.

"Patients' charts were getting lost, constantly," Alexander said.

So Alexander said she wasn't shocked when the FDA released a memo about why the center can no longer perform mammograms.

"Their charts would go in a basket...in the mammogram room and they would come in there and place the results in there. Well, charts would pile up in their office, and no results were ever put in. And the patients would keep calling after months and still couldn't get anything," Alexander said. "They just continued to ignore it."

It's alarming for Alicia Landry, who didn't get a mammogram but was a patient for ten years and still hasn't gotten her medical records.

"It's frustrating that something as vital and important as my medical history--is now missing. And nobody seems to care," Landry said.

News4 called Tennessee Women's Care P.C.'s attorney once again, asking for an on-camera interview with the company's CEO Tammy Pearson and the allegations that patients' records went missing and possible mammogram problems. They told us she's not available but issued the following statement:

Statement from Tennessee Women's Care P.C.'s attorney “Tennessee Women’s Care has always treated patients appropriately and we are not aware of any missing records. If a patient or former patient wishes to obtain her medical records, she can request those records at any time either from Tennessee Women’s Care or in some cases, from her treating physician, if that physician is no longer at our practice. All records have been preserved in accordance with state law.” Amy Rao Mohan Tennessee Women's Care Attorney

"I just don't think it's fair to the employees, to the patients. It's not fair to be treated that way, and then to have your private information anywhere in that office, and not know where it's, at you know. That's the worst part. And I don't think that's okay," Alexander said.

News4 also reached out to the State Attorney General's office to see if they received any complaints related to documents and test results. The Department has received two complaints against Tennessee Women's Care since April 2020. Both of those complaints, the AG's office says, are about billing/refund disputes and not about documents/test results. The AG's office also stated that Tennessee Women's Care recently provided them with copies of checks issued for refunds for all complainants with outstanding complaints.

If you're a former patient still waiting for your records, please reach out to News4. We want to hear from you.