NASHVILLE, TN.- For 10 years, Khyra Maclin worked for the U.S. Postal Service, until this summer.
“I filed a claim, August 2nd of this year. And with federal workers, our pay information, the state can’t access it in their system,” Maclin said.
She uploaded her income information, faxed it and mailed it in. Still nothing.
“My incomes aren’t being processed and they’re just constantly saying that I’m monetarily ineligible. You know, as if I never worked at all,” Maclin said.
To find out what happened, we reached out Department of Labor Spokesperson Chris Cannon.
“The state cannot see federal wages. And so, if you work for the federal government and you’re laid off, we cannot see how much money you have earned. And the federal government actually has to provide that to the State of Tennessee. So, we’re really at the mercy of them and getting that information to us,” Cannon said.
Cannon says if you’re a federal worker, you need to provide specific information to their office, showing yearly wages and information that will help determine exactly how much unemployment you’re eligible for.
“We were working on her claim before you contacted us and actually had contacted the United States Postal Service and asked for her wages. And gave them a deadline of Thanksgiving. Well, they had missed their deadline and most likely because of the holiday. But that information did come in on Wednesday afternoon and we were able to process that claim,” Cannon said.
As for Khyra Maclin’s problem, the Department of Labor called her back.
“They said everything was approved! And to expect payment in three days! I don’t know you do what you do, but I really do appreciate you. I really do,” Maclin said.
Cannon also says make sure that you send in your documentation to the Department of Labor just in case your employer doesn’t get it to them at a decent time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.