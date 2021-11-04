NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The deadly Waverly floods plus the damage from Hurricane Ida left vehicles across the nation totaled. However, the Call 4 Action investigated where these flooded cars go and how to avoid becoming a victim that bought a washed away car.
Who would forget the footage from August showing a torrent of water, sweeping cars away in seconds in Waverly.
"You can see how much water is in this thing," Owner of R & D Towing and Recovery Tracey Rich said.
Rich picked up many of those flooded cars. Rich gave News4 Nashville a look at some of the vehicles she retrieved from the flood.
"Some of the damage on some of these vehicles. As you can see, it's pretty bad," Rich said.
Rich said he worries about these cars and trucks getting into the hands of another driver.
"I know that some people are buying them to scrap, but there are other people that are trying to buy them, to fix back up. And either it's to drive themselves or to resale," Rich said.
Robyn Householder with the BBB of Middle Tennessee said it does happen.
"It's not uncommon unfortunately for consumers and lots to want to unload those vehicles after they've gone through a flood," Householder said.
Protecting yourself means taking a very close look at the car.
"Check the upholstery to see if it's damaged. Check the carpeting. Check to see if there's rust under the hood," Householder said. "Really take a close look at the tire wells, because again mud can get caked in there."
Its advice that Rich echoes.
"They look good on the outside sometimes, but they're not good on the inside," Rich said.
Householder said that it's so important you get a Carfax report and ask for a VIN number.
Another thing Householder said you need to remember is that water damage often does not show up right away. So it's always a good idea to bring a mechanic along with you and have them look at a vehicle before purchasing one, especially if the sale is person-to-person and not from a dealership.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said if you suspect a licensed dealer has sold you a vehicle with a salvage history and failed to disclose it, you may file a complaint here with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) offers a free, lookup service called VINCheck that allows consumers to check a vehicle for a "red flag" such as theft, accident damage or being written off as a total loss through an insurance company.
The TDCI said consumer remember that the Motor Vehicle Anti-Theft Act of 1996 make a clear distinction between "freshwater flood" vehicles (which can be rebuilt) and a "saltwater damaged" vehicle (which cannot be rebuilt). In addition, Tennessee titling laws, which the Tennessee Department of Revenue administers, distinguish between "non-repairable" and "salvage" vehicles by the type and extent of the damage. (The determination about the type and extent of damage is made by the insurance company.)
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.