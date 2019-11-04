NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a story you first saw on News 4. A mother waiting months to get a refund from a women’s clinic, never got her $1,900 back.
“It’s not your money to keep!” Mother upset over health care provider not refunding her nearly $2,000
One family says they even plan on suing the clinic after they claim Tennessee Women’s Care did not properly notify them about a credit on their account. They say they had to hear through whispers.
Timothy Jones’s family got a bigger St. Patrick’s Day 2018 when little Benjamin came into the world.
“When my second son was born, my wife followed her doctor to a new practice,” Jones said.
The practice was Tennessee Women’s Care. Jones said he paid $570 for services. They didn’t think much of it until his wife went back to the facility for a follow up appointment.
One of the employees told us-- you did not hear this from me, but you guys are owed a balance! You may want to talk to billing about that!” Jones said.
Jones says after insurance processed their payment, they were owed $339.29. Jones says he thought that he was alone in trying to get his money back, until he watched our Call 4 Action report about mother Michelle Sawyer who says she never received her refund that totaled nearly $2,000.
“I was just on WSMV’s website and saw the story and so I click on it, and I’m like Oh my goodness! That’s Tennessee Women’s Care! I understand that woman’s pain.” Jones said.
Jones’s brother Micheal Jones is his attorney. They plan on filing a lawsuit.
“Obviously the $400 in this case is not the problem here. The problem is the fact that not only have they done this to this family, it seems they’ve done it to many other families across the state. At this point, we understand that there may be several others that are impacted in this as well. We’re considering even pursuing Class Action.”
News 4 tried multiple times to reach out to Tennessee Women’s Care both in person and by phone about the billing and refund issues. We also tried to inform them about this potential lawsuit, but no one returned our calls.
When News 4 asked for the CEO’s email address, but was told that she does not have one.
“It’s really a secretive operation when an internal employee has to inform customers clients in this case--that money is owed on their account! You’ve got a problem there. You’ve got a systemic problem.”
News 4 also filed a public records request with the Attorney General’s Office. Their consumers division has received 5 complaints against Tennessee Women’s Care related to failure to provide a full refund after payment overpayment.
Sawyer contacted our newsroom this morning to say since our story aired, Tennessee Women’s Care has called her and told her that her refund check is on its way.
